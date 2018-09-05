‘Doom Patrol’ Casts Timothy Dalton as the Chief

The Doom Patrol has found its Chief in former James Bond star Timothy Dalton.

Dalton will play Dr. Niles “The Chief” Caulder in the Doom Patrol television series. The series hails from Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. Television and will be available on the DC Universe streaming platform.

Caulder is the founder and mentor of the Doom Patrol, a team of DC Comics’ strangest heroes. These include Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero). The first season of Doom Patrol will see the team embark on a mission given to them by Cyborg (Joivan Wade).

The team will face off against season one big bad Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk).

According to Deadline, “Dalton’s Dr. Caulder is a pioneer in medical science, searching the world over for those on the edge of death in need of a miracle. Brilliant but controversial, Dr. Caulder will stop at nothing to help those he believes are in need, including his collection of strange heroes known as The Doom Patrol.”

Dalton is best known for playing James Bond in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill. He has also played Rassilon in the Doctor Who episode “The End of Time” and Sir Malcolm Murray in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful.

Here’s the official synopsis for Doom Patrol:

“DOOM PATROL is a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities—but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence—and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of TITANS, DOOM PATROL will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

Doom Patrol is expected to debut on DC Universe in 2019.