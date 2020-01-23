Watchmen Fans Disappointed Doomsday Clock Trending Isn’t About a Season 2 on HBO

Unveiled in 1947, the symbolic Doomsday Clock is meant to be a representation of how close the planet is getting towards a devastating catastrophe, whether it be one caused by war or by natural disaster. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists maintains the clock and, after their most recent update, fans of the Watchmen HBO series are disappointed that the topic trending on social media isn’t related to the continuation of the series. The recent update marks that we are now 100 seconds to midnight, due to the threat of nuclear war and the impact climate change has had on our planet.

The original Watchmen comic leaned heavily into the concept of the Doomsday Clock as its ’80s setting resulted in the symbol being a recognizable allegory for the status of the world. Launched in 2017, the Doomsday Clock comic book series from DC Comics served as a sequel to the original Watchmen narrative, while the symbol also appeared in the first season of the HBO series.

Time for Dr. Manhattan

Don’t worry Dr. Manhattan and the Watchmen will save us in time. #DoomsdayClock — Mike Nalett (@thenalett) January 23, 2020

Giant Squid Countdown

Does the interdimensional squid attack happen at 100 seconds to midnight, or does that come later? It’s been a hot minute since I read #Watchmen. #DoomsdayClock — Alex Springer (@CaptainSpringer) January 23, 2020

End Is Nigh

That’s Real?

I thought the #DoomsdayClock was something made up for Watchmen — Dina (@_dinatrix_) January 23, 2020

Viral Marketing

HBO are really pulling out all the stops with the Watchmen campaign.#DoomsdayClock pic.twitter.com/42D67fib4A — Phil (@PWJHuntley) January 23, 2020

Dark Future

Dashed Hopes

When you see #DoomsdayClock trending and hope it’s HBO announcing Watchmen season 2, but it’s the actual Doomsday Clock getting closer to midnight…#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/lk2uTi06Zv — Sarcastic George Reeves (@UWBio) January 23, 2020

Alas

I was hoping it was related to the Watchmen, but alas, it’s reality. #DoomsdayClock pic.twitter.com/TBk1X9vV5V — Pastor Allen (@RevAllenC) January 23, 2020

Just Assuming

Small Subject