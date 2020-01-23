DC

Watchmen Fans Disappointed Doomsday Clock Trending Isn’t About a Season 2 on HBO

Unveiled in 1947, the symbolic Doomsday Clock is meant to be a representation of how close the […]

By

Unveiled in 1947, the symbolic Doomsday Clock is meant to be a representation of how close the planet is getting towards a devastating catastrophe, whether it be one caused by war or by natural disaster. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists maintains the clock and, after their most recent update, fans of the Watchmen HBO series are disappointed that the topic trending on social media isn’t related to the continuation of the series. The recent update marks that we are now 100 seconds to midnight, due to the threat of nuclear war and the impact climate change has had on our planet.

The original Watchmen comic leaned heavily into the concept of the Doomsday Clock as its ’80s setting resulted in the symbol being a recognizable allegory for the status of the world. Launched in 2017, the Doomsday Clock comic book series from DC Comics served as a sequel to the original Watchmen narrative, while the symbol also appeared in the first season of the HBO series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what Watchmen fans are saying about the Doomsday Clock.

Time for Dr. Manhattan

Giant Squid Countdown

End Is Nigh

That’s Real?

Viral Marketing

Dark Future

Dashed Hopes

Alas

Just Assuming

Small Subject

Tagged:
,

Related Posts