Dwayne Johnson Speaks Out on Black Adam Footage Debut at DC FanDome: Fans Went “F-ing Nuts”

Last night was the big premiere of Red Notice, the new Netflix film that will see Dwayne Johnson teaming up with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. One thing all three stars have in common is their history with comic book films. Reynolds is best known for playing Deadpool, Gadot plays Wonder Woman, and Johnson will soon be making his DCEU debut as Black Adam. On the red carpet last night, Johnson was asked about the fans’ reaction to the first Black Adam footage, which was shown last month at DC FanDome.

“I can tell you about Black Adam that we made a great movie and a little bit of footage that we did show in that tease… Fans went f*cing crazy! F-ing nuts! It was just so cool to see. I also think it’s an exciting time at DC with Seven Bucks [Productions], Walter Hamada, and for what we plan on doing in the world of DC. It’s an exciting time, so you can feel it, and it’s good.” You can check out the clip of Johnson speaking with Variety below:

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero,” Johnson previously said of making Black Adam. “As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority.”

Joining Johnson in Black Adam is Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate.

As for Red Notice, the movie was helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who also directed Johnson in the films Skyscraper and Central Intelligence. The director recently spoke with Empire Magazine about working with the Red Notice cast. “I mean, talk about charisma,” Thurber shared. “So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

Red Notice debuts on Netflix on November 12th. Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.