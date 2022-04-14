Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Set to Begin Reshoots Soon

Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ Black Adam film recently got pushed to the fall along with a bunch of other superhero films from the studio. Now it seems that it makes sense for the change as Dwayne Johnson and co are headed towards reshoots. According to Atlanta Filming on Twitter, Black Adam will begin reshoots really soon. You can check out the tweet below.

“Oh, while I am telling you stuff, Black Adam has reshoots soon,” said Atlanta Filming. “Still annoyed it was so damn hot the one day they were on location in Atlanta that I bailed on the Chattahoochee set.”

https://twitter.com/atlantafilming/status/1514438574996922370?s=21&t=9usaAgHCO5vX2B_I9oT1ew

The Black Adam star recently teased how Black Adam will take on the antihero. Johnson detailed how the hero will have a chip on his shoulder and it seems to have echoed what the previous DC FanDome trailer stated. The actor recently spoke with Men’s Journal to discuss how his performance in Black Adam will have a certain edge.



“Superheroes live by a code of ethics and a line of integrity,” Johnson explained. “But with Black Adam, depending on how you look at him, he has the ability to be a hero, an antihero, and a villain. One of the things that drew me to Black Adam is his origin. He started out enslaved. Any time you have a character, or any human being, who has wrongfully been held down by others, it means so much more when they begin to rise up. Black Adam rises with a big f-cking chip on his shoulder-and an edge. In the traditional DC Universe, as we all know, if you do something wrong Superman and Batman are gonna try and bring you to justice. If you do something wrong to Black Adam, you’re going to die. It’s that simple. I believe this character is going to bring a unique edge to the superhero genre. We’re gonna be turning preconceived notions on their ear.”



Joining Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam are Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles. Black Adam is expected in theaters on October 21.

