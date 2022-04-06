Earth-Prime: DC Reveals Magog as Arrowverse Comic Event Villain

DC has revealed a first look at the sixth and final cover for Earth-Prime, the just-launched event miniseries that takes place in the world of The CW’s shared DC Universe of TV shows. The cover reveals that the villain for the event will be Magog, a character first introduced in Alex Ross and Mark Waid’s critically-acclaimed 1997 miniseries Kingdom Come. This brings the book’s teasers about the end of the “Age of Heroes” into sharper relief, since Magog was the tip of the spear of a new generation of darker, more brutal antiheroes in the original miniseries.

Kingdom Come played into the events of The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths TV event, although Magog himself was not specifically name-dropped in that story, which included Brandon Routh as a version of the Kingdom Come Superman who shared the history of the Christopher Reeve/Brandon Routh Superman from the movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Featuring a main cover by artist Kim Jacinto, Earth-Prime #6: “Hero’s Twilight” is co-written by Jeff Hersh and Thomas Pound (The CW’s The Flash) with story art by Will Robson, making his DC debut. Technically, while it was not immediately clear who he was, the first issue of the series, which released yesterday, features the first CW appearance of Magog.

You can see the cover below.

Here’s the official description from DC’s blog:

Across time and universes, Magog has been amassing forces to finally free humanity from their dependency on so-called “heroes.” In his eyes, all they do is bring about pain and destruction everywhere they go, solving no problems and bringing no peace to the world. Magog and his allies plan to change everything and help society bring the Super Hero community to its knees, helping society reach its true potential, once and for all.

Each issue of EARTH-PRIME (beginning with EARTH-PRIME #1: Batwoman, on sale now), includes a teaser showing how Magog is maneuvering and manipulating events behind the scenes to entice powerful characters to join his cause, leading up to this final showdown against The CW super heroes. Additional clues to members of Magog’s army can be found in EARTH-PRIME: Superman and Lois (on sale April 19), EARTH-PRIME #3: Legends of Tomorrow (on sale May 3), EARTH-PRIME #4: Stargirl (on sale May 17) and EARTH-PRIME #5: The Flash (on sale June 7). All issues of EARTH-PRIME are on sale day and date on participating digital platforms, including the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Digital Subscription Service.