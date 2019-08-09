Echo Kellum Teases an Unexpected Return to Arrow

Over the course of eight seasons, Arrow has extended its reach far beyond Star City. All of The CW’s sister shows in the Arrowverse have shored up Oliver Queen’s allies in a major way and one beloved character looks to be coming back before the finale. Curtis Holt, better known as Mister Terrific, was played by Echo Kellum for four seasons of the show.

Now, after a mysterious post on Instagram, it looks like Team Arrow will be getting one of its members back in the coming season. Mister Terrific left the show after the events of “Star City Slayers,” where he saved Dinah from certain doom using his tech skills. Writers used a job opportunity in Washington, D.C. to leave the door open for a possible return. After this image was posted, Curtis Holt looks primed for another round of crimefighting with Oliver Queen and company.

The final season will largely focus on the core group without the extended Team Arrow involved, while showrunners focus on Oliver Queen’s journeys with the Monitor. However, Curtis Holt is one Team Arrow member that might still have a future ahead of him beyond Green Arrow’s death in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Echo Kellum’s character came into the series a little later, but has made himself a regular presence on the show. The character also appeared in an acclaimed, short-lived series that featured stories written by current The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace.

When Wallace met with ComicBook.com’s Brandon David on the press line at Comic-Con International in San Diego earlier this month, we had to ask whether he might bring Curtis on board to tell some of those Mister Terrific stories that he either did tell in the comic, or could have told if he had been on it longer. Luckily for fans of the series, Wallace seemed extremely open to the prospect of including the character.

“I was talking to Marc Guggenheim about this a couple of weeks ago,” Wallace admitted. “I said, ‘how can I borrow Mister Terrific and get him on The Flash for a while, because I really love the guy?’ I’m not saying that’s happening immediately but I’m certainly going to try.”

The Flash rushes back on the air for its sixth season this fall, pitting Barry Allen against foes old and new while the speedster tries to defy a destiny he has been hoping to avoid since the series premiered. An eternity ago in 2014, fans learned that Barry Allen would give his life in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” just like in the comics. The Flash helps turn back the Anti-Monitor and save the multiverse.

Fans were led to believe that event would take place in May of 2024. Due to some timestream shenanigans during the last season of The Flash, Barry’s doomsday clock has been moved up to December 2019, when all of The CW’s DC Comics shows will cross over for “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” and fans will get to see how The Fastest Man Alive will try to escape his fate.