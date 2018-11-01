Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane Has Wrapped on the “Elseworlds” Crossover

Elizabeth Tulloch has officially wrapped her portion of the upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover that will introduce Superman and Lois Lane to the heroes of The Flash and Arrow, while tying Supergirl in with what appear to be various alternate realities (or at least variant takes on classic DC heroes).

Tulloch is Lois, making her Arrowverse debut on The CW’s interconnected DC Universe. Following in the footsteps of actresses like Teri Hatcher, Noel Neil, Erica Durance, and Phyllis Coates, Tulloch is taking on the role in a way that is different from most: the audience knows a bit about this universe’s Lois Lane before she ever makes her first on-camera appearance.

“To see Flash and Superman together and to be one of the guys in the suits is something I’m definitely pretty excited about,” The Flash star Grant Gustin said. “It did feel like something they would always save for the features to be honest. But I feel like the Arrowverse has kind of been changing that stigma with the whole TV is the lesser medium. I think it kind of doesn’t matter these days with the streaming and content’s kind of everywhere. So, it is cool to see us kind of rise to even another level and bring all of us together for these crossovers. It’s pretty epic.”

Besides Grimm, Tulloch’s credits include the Will Smith movie Concussion, the Oscar-winning silent film The Artist, and the JFK drama Parkland, in which Smallville‘s Superman, Tom Welling, starred. She also has numerous stage and small screen credits, including parts on Portlandia, House MD, and The West Wing.

A leaked casting breakdown described the Arrowverse’s Lois Lane as “the daughter of US General Same Lane, Lois is a tenacious, righteous, and stubborn reporter who will go to any length to get the story and almost never fails.”

Reports had suggested that they were looking for an actor in her early 30s, in line with Hoechlin’s age, although fans had speculated that someone a little older would put her more in line with being a peer to Cat Grant, and that Clark’s super powers would prevent him from aging, this making him look younger than Lois and Cat. Tulloch, 37, falls right in the middle of those estimates.

The currently untitled Arrowverse crossover will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, Dec. 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, Dec. 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. ET.