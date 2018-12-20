“Elseworlds” Part 3 Has an Awesome ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Cameo

Legends of Tomorrow might have sat out most of the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover, but one element of the team still factored into the crossover in a clever way.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Elseworlds Part 3”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), grappling with yet another switch in reality, as Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) manipulated things in his favor once again.

Along the way, our heroes were treated to a surprise cameo from none other than Gary Green (Adam Tsekman), the intrepid Time Bureau agent who regularly helps the Legends. In the new fractured reality, Gary served as a bartender in an evil establishment, who geeked out over Barry and Oliver being the Trigger Twins.

This “cameo” marked the most significant way that the Legends appeared in “Elseworlds”, after it was revealed earlier this fall that their show wouldn’t be part of the overall event. Even then, Legends did poke fun at the events of “Elseworlds” in a pretty amusing way during this week’s “Legends of To-Meow-Meow”, with the group essentially ignoring the distress calls from their fellow superheroes.

“[Last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” was] very hard on the crew, it’s very hard on the cast, and we wanted this year to just be a little easier.” Arrow and Legends consulting producer Marc Guggenheim explained before the crossover. “That’s why we focused on crossing over mainly the leads of the shows and not including a fourth hour. The hard thing about crossing over with Legends is, because that’s an ensemble show, you’re crossing over with the entire cast.”

“The most fun aspect about really focusing on the leads is we really had a chance to tell a story about the troika that we’ve never really been able to do before,” Guggenheim added. “When you have Legends of Tomorrow part of it, and all of the other secondary and supporting characters, the amount of time we had Grant and Stephen and Melissa on screen together was actually pretty minimal in other crossovers compared to this year.”

And even though the Legends only factored into a smidge of this year’s crossover event, it sounds like the same can’t necessarily be said for next year.

“People are already talking about crossover 2019,” Legends showrunner Phil Klemmer teased earlier this year. “We’re on standby. I don’t know how that will work. There’s already a loose shape for it even though this year’s crossover isn’t done by a long shot. I was happy to have sit this year out just because we only have 16 and our run of episodes was so tight and integrated. It’s always a blast but it’s a departure. I’m glad we got to do a straight run this year.”

What did you think of the Legends of Tomorrow cameo in “Elseworlds”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

The Flash will return with new episodes on January 15th at 8/7c on The CW. Supergirl will return with new episodes on January 20th at 8/7c on The CW. Arrow will return with new episodes on January 21st at 8/7c on The CW. Legends of Tomorrow will return with new episodes sometime in April of 2019.