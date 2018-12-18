“Elseworlds” Fans Are Loving the Arrowverse Debut of Lois Lane

The first night of “Elseworlds” gave fans a lot to be excited about tonight. Not only were there clever Easter Eggs sprinkled throughout the episode as well as an incredible nod to DCTV predecessor Smallville, but fans got to see Lois Lane in action — and they’re loving it.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Elseworlds Part 1,” below.

Tonight’s episode saw Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) realizing that their lives and identities have been swapped, prompting them to head to Earth-38 in the hope that Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) can help them. That trip took them to the Kent Farm where fans got their first introduction to Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and, well, Lois pretty much stole the show.

From some endearing sass-back at Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) — including a sly nod to the fact that Clark makes more money as her despite her credentials — to a humorous and brutal assessment of Oliver’s personality complete with encouragement for Barry to punch him, Tulloch’s Lois is winning fans over as the latest actress to step into the feisty, ace reporter’s shoes. So, want to see how fans are reacting to the Arrowverse’s Lois Lane? Read on for some of the best reactions we’ve seen.

• Every single thing about Lois Lane’s existence #TheFlash — Fa-la-la-la-la Le-na Lu-thor (@lesbiyinzer) December 10, 2018

I loved Lois Lane. @BitsieTulloch did a great job capturing that irrepressible spirit and air of mischief. Lois being up for an adventure? Teasing Clark? He “deck him Barry” energy? I love.



My only complaint is I wanted more #elseworlds — dick’s fuck batman energy (@dogstar85) December 10, 2018

@tylerhoechlin is perfect as Clark/Superman. @BitsieTulloch is perfect as Lois Lane. Can we please please please have a Superman show with these two as the leads. It would be amazing. @TheCW @GBerlanti — Cory ⚡Weston (@Darth_KalEl) December 10, 2018

When will Lois Lane get her own series? https://t.co/wvVbnG85DV pic.twitter.com/RQMso4Txl3 — Miguel Lopez (@mklopez) December 10, 2018

Lois Lane is now my favorite character! #Elseworlds — Isabella Zimmerman (@ellaxbella_) December 10, 2018

Can we keep Lois PLEASE! We’re not even halfway in and she’s already my new queen! #Elseworlds #LoisLane #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/JDreBu4kJh — Jourdon Patron #LuigiMain (@DynamoSuper) December 10, 2018

