Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Preview Gives Sneak Peek at Gotham City

Tonight’s Arrow episode of the “Elseworlds” crossover will take the Arrowverse’s heroes to Gotham City and now, The CW is giving fans a sneak peek at the home of the universe’s latest hero, Batwoman.

In the short feature shared by the official Twitter account for Arrow, we get our best look yet at Gotham City as well as the mission Barry (Grant Gustin), Oliver (Stephen Amell), and Kara (Melissa Benoist) are on.

Our heroes head to Gotham City in #Elseworlds, TONIGHT at 8/7c on #Arrow!



“Our heroes, they’re in search of the Book of Destiny,” Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz explains. “That’s what’s caused them to swap. As soon as they arrive in Gotham, someone’s watching them.”

While fans already know that Batwoman (Ruby Rose) will make her debut in tonight’s episode, the featurette focuses more on the hero’s civilian identity: Kate Kane. This may well be our first look Kate outside her cape and cowl, but if the heroes are expecting to find a friendly ally, they are sorely mistaken. According to consulting producer Caroline Dries, Kate has her own ideas — and our heroes may not be welcome in her town.

“Kate Kane has her own agenda,” Dries explains. “Our heroes come in and they do the absolute worst thing that they could do in Gotham which is walk up to Arkham Asylum and think they can go in there without letting all the criminals loose.”

Letting the criminals out of Arkham probably isn’t going to sit well and as we’ve seen in a scene from tonight’s episode, Batwoman has to intervene and kick some considerable butt. It’s that juxtaposition between Kate Kane’s personality and the one she takes on as Batwoman that fans will get to see a taste of as well in her live-action debut.

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said in a previous interview. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

“She’s a lot like Batman in the sense that she’s kind of a dick,” Arrowverse consulting producer Marc Guggenheim joked. “Ruby’s amazing. She brings such a different color and tone. She will interact with our heroes both as Batwoman and as Kate Kane, so you’ll see both sides of that character and that performance.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Elseworlds Part 2” below.

“THE ELSEWORLDS CROSSOVER CONTINUES IN GOTHAM CITY WITH BATWOMAN (RUBY ROSE) — With Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Barry (guest star Grant Gustin) still stuck in the other’s bodies, the two get a lead on John Deegan (guest star Jeremy Davies) and head to Gotham City with Supergirl (guest star Melissa Benoist) to figure out why their reality has changed. While there, they meet the mysterious Kate Kane (guest star Ruby Rose) who provides them with information that leads the group to Arkham Asylum.

James Bamford directed the episode with teleplay by Marc Guggenheim and story by Caroline Dries.”

Are you excited to see what else “Elseworlds” has in store? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

“Elseworlds” continues tonight on Arrow at 8/7c. It will conclude on Supergirl, Tuesday, December 11th at 8/7c on The CW.