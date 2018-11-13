Stephen Amell Got the Perfect Gift From ‘The Flash’ Wardrobe Department After the “Elseworlds” Crossover

Arrow star Stephen Amell wrapped filming on Arrowverse crossover, “Elseworlds” last week and now he’s showing off the very fitting gift The Flash‘s wardrobe department gave him to commemorate the event.

In a photo shared to Twitter, Amell revealed that he was given a very special t-shirt poking a little bit of fun at the fact that the actor wore the Flash’s speedster suit for some of the crossover. Check it out below.

What a lovely gift from the Flash wardrobe department. pic.twitter.com/YmnuLSjMUj — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 6, 2018

As you can see in the photo, the shirt reads “My name is Stephen Amell and I have survived the tightest suit alive.” The sentiment is a clever play on the opening of each episode of The Flash in which Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen declares himself to be the fastest man alive.

Clever phrasing or not, the shirt’s sentiment isn’t joking when it comes to the Flash costume being tight. Various behind-the-scenes, the official poster, and set photos from “Elseworlds” revealed Amell suited up in the iconic red suit and it’s quite a bit more fitted than the attire he wears as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow. Tight or not, Amell seemed to truly enjoy his time in the suit, especially since some of it included getting to work with the legendary 1990s Flash, John Wesley Shipp, who himself was back in his speedster reds for “Elseworlds”.

As for why Amell — and Shipp, for that matter — was suited up as the Flash, that remains a bit of a mystery and arguably gets more confusing by the day. What we do know at this point is that it will see Supergirl, The Flash (Grant Gustin variety), and Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) crossing paths with a wide array of DC Comics characters, including Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), and Batwoman (Ruby Rose). The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and Psycho-Pirate (Bob Frazer) are also set to appear and, according to Amell the whole event is “bananas”.

“The crossover is f—ing bananas,” Amell explained during a recent Facebook Live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic.”

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11’s The Flash.