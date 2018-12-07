“Elseworlds”: Grant Gustin as Green Arrow Reminds Fans of Kermit Meme

Some fans look at Grant Gustin standing in for the Green Arrow in the forthcoming “Elseworlds” crossover on The CW and see a startling and badass change of pace for an actor best known as The Flash.

Others see Kermit the Frog.

Videos by ComicBook.com

…Wait, what?

Per Know Your Meme, “Evil Kermit is a captioned image series featuring a screenshot of the Muppet character Kermit the Frog talking with his nemesis Constantine dressed as a Sith Lord from Star Wars, who instructs him to perform various indulgent, lazy, selfish and unethical acts.”

This feels like a particularly apt meme now that both Star Wars and The Muppets are both owned by the same parent company, but that is a whole different conversation.

In any event, Gustin with the Green Arrow hood up is reminding some fans on Reddit of the image from the popular meme, particularly in one particular shot from the promotional images, which you can see below.

…I mean, we can kind of see it. Seems it really isn’t easy being green (Arrow).

The “Elseworlds” crossover seems to be spitting the heroes out across time and space in multiple universes, with Barry Allen and Oliver Queen seemingly taking on multiple roles — including changing places with one another.

While the plot of “Elseworlds” remains a bit of a mystery — and arguably gets more confusing by the day — we do know that it will see Supergirl, The Flash (Grant Gustin), and Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) crossing paths with a wide array of DC Comics characters.

In addition to Superman and Lois, the event will include the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) as well as appearances from Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell).

The story will also be packed with fun Easter eggs, including an appearance by the “Earth-90” Flash (John Wesley Shipp back in his 1990-91 costume) and a trip to the Kent family farm as seen on Smallville.

The “Elseworlds” crossover will begin on Sunday, December 9th with The Flash at 8/7c, followed by Arrow on December 10th at 8/7c, and Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c.