“Elseworlds” Behind-the-Scenes Photo Confirms Another ‘Smallville’ Connection

While Smallville fans were thrilled to see and hear a glimpse of the much-loved CW series during the first hour of the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover there was one, subtler nod that raised a few questions. Now, thanks to a behind-the-scenes photo, that question has been answered. Smallville‘s Green Arrow really was among those who perished on Earth-90.

Marc Guggenheim, who is the consulting producer on both Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, took to Twitter today to thank fans as well as the cast and crew for the various Arrowverse shows following the first two parts of the crossover and included in his message were a few photos giving fans a look behind the curtain. However, while the art for the Trigger Twins jacket, the Gotham City police emblem, and art for the Arkham Asylum storage were interesting, it was another photo that was of particular interest: the Green Arrow costume from Smallville, complete with identifying paperwork making it very clear that fans really did see what they thought they did.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to all of you who watched #Elseworlds Hours 1 and 2. Your response has made all our efforts worthwhile. Thanks to the literally hundreds of cast and crew who sweat blood annually to bring these crossovers to life. Surprises still up our sleeve. Watch til the last line. pic.twitter.com/d6SRvG6mxD — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) December 11, 2018

In a teaser scene at the end of Supergirl, Arrow, and The Flash last week as well as at the beginning of the crossover’s first hour, fans were taken to a devastated Earth-90, its scorched landscape littered with the bodies of various superheroes. While many were easily identifiable — it’s hard to mistake the Hawk helmet, for example — there were a few that were either more difficult to determine or, despite being fairly clear, were just too difficult to accept.

In the case of the latter, that would be Green Arrow from Smallville. The last dead hero in the scene, he can be seen lying face down on the ground with his bright green hood and arm bands easily identifiable before the scene shifts to John Wesley Shipp’s Flash desperately trying to make his way to the Book of Destiny, presumably in order to undo the carnage that surrounds him.

With Smallville Green Arrow — at least in terms of costume — now confirmed to have been among those lost on Earth-90 and the larger nod to the beloved series when Barry (Grant Gustin) and Oliver (Stephen Amell) went to visit Kara at the Kent Farm on Earth-38 will fans will wonder even more if maybe Smallville is part of the larger Multiverse. However, it’s far more likely that these references all work together just to have some fun and give fans a nod to their long-running requests for some sort of connection.

“When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans,” Arrow star Amell said during a Facebook live during the production of the crossover. “It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The “Elseworlds” crossover concludes tonight, December 11th at 8/7c on Supergirl.