Jim Lee Cancels Emerald City Comic Con Appearance Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Jim Lee is bowing out of his Emerald City Comic Con appearance as Coronavirus concerns steadily increase. The publisher for DC Comics announced the decision on his Twitter feed. There have been no shortage of conventions, movie release dates, filming schedules, and sporting events affected by the spread of the virus. That doesn’t even begin to measure the effect on people who have had family members affected by the Coronavirus. As the speculation continues to grow, it only makes sense that more and more venues might take this tactic. Just today, Apple dropped out of SXSW in Texas due to their worries about the spread of this disease. Lee was taking no chances after that convention appearance last week.

He began, “Having gotten home this week from a fantastic time with amazing fans at C2E2–it’s with great sadness and regret that I am canceling my appearance at Emerald City Comic Con due to coronavirus concerns. Profuse apologies for any inconvenience and frustration this may cause.”

In a statement from the Emerald City organization, they addressed the growing fears about the Coronavirus as it related to their event.

“We know ECCC means a lot to a lot of people,” the statement says. “Many of us and you have been looking forward to ECCC for a year now, and we will always want the best for this community that we have grown to love so much. ECCC 2020 will take place as scheduled March 12th-15th at the Washington State Convention Center (WSCC) in downtown Seattle.”

“We are working closely with the WSCC and our other venue partners and aligning with local, state and federal public health guidelines and agencies,” the statement adds. “As ECCC approaches we will be constantly reviewing our health protection activities, public health messaging, hygiene and medical control measures with the aim of strengthening our COVID-19 response further in line with up to date public health advice and guidance, including that of the CDC. For more information about COVID-19 and response of the WSCC, the State of Washington and the city of Seattle, please refer to our website.”

Finally, the statement says, “We want to express our concern for everyone impacted by the COVID-19 virus. The well-being of our global Reedpop community, from our fans and exhibitors to our staff on-site at every show – is of the utmost importance to Reedpop and we take pride in creating a positive environment to celebrate comics, cosplay and pop culture.”

