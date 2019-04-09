Emily Bett Rickards Breaks Down In Tears On Last Day On ‘Arrow’ Set

Arrow will soon be rolling into its final season, but before that happens one of its biggest characters will be departing in Emily Bett Rickards. Rickards has played Felicity Smoak through the show’s 7 seasons, but recently she surprise announced she would not be returning for the 8th and final season, and fans are still trying to process how her character will be written out of the series before its final installment. Rickards recently took to social media with co-star Rick Gonzalez, and the two are sharing a hilarious cry over her departure.

Gonzalez posted a video of the two during Rickard’s last day of film on Arrow, where both are crying and quite emotional about their final time on set together. Rickards said “It’s been a ride” and “we’re old and tired” as she wipes tears from her eyes. Gonzalez is quite emotional as well, saying “don’t make me do this” on several occasions before getting completely sad by the clip’s end.

You can check out the full video below. “It’s @EmilyBett’s last day. 😫😭😢 What a ride! #Arrow #BlondieAndRene”

Arrow’s executive producers Greg Berlanti and Beth Schwartz issued a statement about Rickard’s departure, describing the past seven years as a pleasure.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Emily since season one and in those past seven years she has brought one of TV’s most beloved characters to life. And although we’re heartbroken to see both Emily and Felicity leave the show, we’re completely supportive of Emily and her future endeavors. She will always have a family at Arrow.”

Rickards announced her departure on Instagram with a poem, which you can read in full below.

“The time has come to talk of many memes. Of bows and arrows and superheroes and Olicity and Queens

And why TGA is so damn hot

And yes, canaries need more scenes… But wait just one minute

before we go and do all that

For this makes me out of breath

To have this not small chat

Felicity and I

are a very tight two

But after one through seven

we will be saying goodbye to you

I thank you all for the time we’ve shared

The elevators we have climbed

The monsters we have faced and scared

And The burgers we have dined

I will keep her in my heart for always

And I hope that you can too

Because she would not be alive if it weren’t for all of you

Love,

Felicity and Me”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

