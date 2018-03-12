Exclusive Clip: ‘LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash’

Warner Bros. Animation has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, due in stores tomorrow.

In the clip, The Flash turns to Batman for help dealing with a major crisis that he has only a few minutes to overcome.

The movie itself takes the most popular character from The CW’s Arrowverse and gives his story a twist that is oddly reminiscent of something done a few weeks ago on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: A time loop has the hero locked into a Groundhog Day-style scenario, unable to escape without first figuring out how to do so in the span of what limited time he has before everything starts over.

You can see the official synopsis below.

In LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash, Reverse-Flash manipulates the Speed Force to put The Flash into a time loop that forces him to relive the same day over and over again – with progressively disastrous results, including losing his powers and being fired by the Justice League. The Flash must find a way to restore time to its original path and finally apprehend his worst enemy before all is lost for The Flash … and the world!

Along the route, The Flash encounters numerous new characters being introduced to the popular DC Super Heroes series, including The Atom; B’dg, a squirrel-esque Green Lantern; a pair of legendary super pets in Ace the Bat-Hound and Krypto the Super-Dog, Batman and Superman’s faithful canine pals; as well as Aquaman’s trusted seahorse, Storm.

LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash also features an original song, “It’s Magic,” written by Tim Kelly and Jeremy Adams, and performed with enthusiastic zest by the trio of The Flash (voiced by James Arnold Taylor), Zatanna (Kate Micucci) and Doctor Fate (Kevin Michael Richardson).

The cast of LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash features some of the top voiceover artists in the industry, led by the aforementioned Taylor, Micucci and Richardson, along with Troy Baker (Batman), Nolan North (Superman, Killer Croc), Grey Griffin (Wonder Woman, Lois Lane), Dwight Schultz (Reverse-Flash), Eric Bauza (The Atom, B’dg, Jimmy Olsen), Tom Kenny (Plastic Man, The Penguin), Phil LaMarr (Firestorm), Khary Payton (Cyborg), Vanessa Marshall (Poison Ivy), Dee Bradley Baker (Captain Boomerang, Aquaman), Jason Spisak (The Joker) and Audrey Wasilewski (Mayor).

LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash is directed by Ethan Spaulding from a script by Jim Krieg and Jeremy Adams. Sam Register, Brandon Vietti, Jason Cosler, Robert Fewkes and Jill Wilfert are executive producers. Benjamin Melniker and Michael Uslan are co-executive producers.

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash is available digitally now and will be in stores on DVD and Blu-ray tomorrow.