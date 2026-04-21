Absolute Batman Is Making His Video Game Debut (And Catwoman’s Joining him)

The Absolute Universe has taken the comics world by storm, and while many of the books under the Absolute banner have been big hits, Absolute Batman is unquestionably its biggest runaway success. That’s why we are starting to see Absolute Batman show up in longer-running franchises and new collectibles at a quickened pace. Now, Absolute Batman is about to make his anticipated video game debut, and Absolute Catwoman is joining him as well.

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Absolute Batman is bringing his skillset to the highly anticipated LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which will showcase Batman’s story from origin to the here and now and many of the marquee events and moments along the way. You can’t talk about the present without highlighting the Absolute Universe, and LEGO revealed new gameplay footage featuring not only Absolute Batman but also Absolute Catwoman, who will both be playable in the game. You can check out the new footage below.

We heard you like Absolute Batman, so we got an absolute legend to play as an Absolute legend. #LEGOBatmanGame pic.twitter.com/vGfLMHKBPp — LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight (@LEGODCGame) April 15, 2026

Are There More Absolute Batman Characters In Legacy of the Dark Knight?

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

It’s incredibly impressive that the team found a way to get Absolute Batman and Catwoman into the game, as even though they are incredibly popular, the series itself is still relatively new, with the most recent issue being #19. There’s clearly a lot of attention to detail in this interpretation as well, with the unique designs and weapons that come with the costumes being accounted for in the video game.

Absolute Batman has the spikes on his armor and big Bat-Axe symbol on his chest, while Catwoman has her trademark helmet and her segmented tail. We also see the duo building items from bricks and riding vehicles in the game, and that brings us to our big question, which is will there be other Absolute Batman characters in the game when it releases?

Absolute Catwoman didn’t make her debut in the series until later, so if they were able to get her into the game, there’s a chance we could also see other characters from the series. Pennyworth, Black Mask, Mr. Freeze, and Bane were all introduced over the first few arcs, so there’s a chance that we could see at least one of them make an appearance.

What could also be happening is a costume pack in the future, which has happened with previous LEGO Batman games. Perhaps that is where we see some of those characters introduced, and in recent issues we’ve also had debuts of Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Joker, Deathstroke, and the Robins, so you could easily fill out an entire DLC pack if you wanted to, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight releases on May 22, 2026.

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