7 Best First Issues of Superman Comics

Superman is the first superhero, first appearing way back in 1938. His first appearance came in the first issue of Action Comics and a year later, he would get his second first issue with Superman. Since then, there have been more Superman first issues than you can shake a stick at. First issues are the most important issue of most comics. They are the ones that get you in the door and their jobs is to keep you there. Looking at the Man of Steel’s success over the decades, it’s plain to see that he has starred in some amazing first issues, comics that got fans’ attention and never let go.

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However, not all first issues are created equally. Not every number one Superman comic is amazing, but there are some that stand out completely. These issues do everything they should perfectly and these seven first issues of Superman comics are easily the best.

7) Superman (Vol. 4) #1

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DC Rebirth was massive reboot that came out of the failures of the New 52, and it came out of the gate swinging. Superman (Vol. 4) #1, by Pete Tomasi and Patrick Gleason, brought back the pre-Flashpoint version of the Man of Steel and his wife Lois, along with their son Jon. This first issue was fantastic, giving readers the new status quo with the Kent family, all while asking some questions about the powers of Jon. It was a fantastic issue, one that readers have praised since it came out.

6) Superman and the Authority #1

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Grant Morrison is one of the greatest Superman writers of them all, and when they retired from full-time comic creation, they made their last series one starring the Man of Steel. Superman and the Authority #1, by Morrison and Mikel Janin, starred a weakened Superman, who saved his enemy Manchester Black from the police. Supes reveals the truth about his powers and the two team up to restart the Authority. It’s not an action-packed comic, but Morrison gets these characters to such an extent that you’re hooked the whole time as they discuss their lives. Add in Janin’s gorgeous art, and you have a perfect first issue that will leave you begging for the next one.

5) Kingdom Come #1

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Kingdom Come is a legendary book, one of the best of the medium. Mark Waid and Alex Ross’s alternate future tale is technically a story about DC as a whole, but it’s a Superman story to its core and this first issue proves why. The Man of Steel is the most important character in the issue, his actions (and inaction) defining what the story is. Waid and Ross are fantastic together, and you can feel the love they have for Kal-El immediately. This issue does everything it needs to do to get you to come back, a nearly flawless first issue.

4) Superman (Vol. 6) #1

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DC Comics is destroying Marvel, and Superman (Vol. 6) is a huge part of that. The series has become one of the consistently best books at the publisher and that started with the first issue. Superman (Vol. 6) #1, by Josh Williamson and Jamal Campbell, kicked off a whole new era for the character. Superman is suddenly given control of Lex Luthor’s fortune and resources, with SuperCorp rising from the ashes of LexCorp. It introduced new villains Graft and Doctor Pharm, with the Parasite and Livewire making appearances. It’s fantastic in every way, with Campbell’s art making Williamson script look like a billion bucks.

3) All-Star Superman #1

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All-Star Superman is a masterpiece. Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s 12-issue series is widely considered by many to be the greatest Superman comic of them all. The first issue kicked off with a disaster on the first mission to the Sun, caused by Lex Luthor, and the Man of Steel saving the day. From there, the issue outlines the central conceit of the series – the Kryptonian learning his trip to the Sun has given him a terminal condition – and does the kind of character work that make this story so amazing. Morrison and Quitely bring all of their considerable power to bear and made this first issue one that will go down in the history of the industry.

2) Action Comics (Vol. 1) #1

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Action Comics #1 is the first superhero comic of the modern age. While you can argue that characters like Zorro, the Shadow, and the Phantom were all superheroes and came first, the Man of Steel took ideas from across fiction and molded them into a new form. Action Comics #1 showcase story was the first appearance of Superman, by Joe Siegel and Jerry Shuster, laying out the original status quo for the character in what is an amazing story. On top of that, there are numerous other stories in the issue as well, including the first appearance of Zatanna’s father Zatara. While it can seem kind of simplistic to modern fans, it’s the perfect introduction to the world’s greatest hero.

1) Action Comics (Vol. 2) #1

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The New 52 was an overall failure, especially for Superman, but there was a bright spot for fans of the Man of Steel: Grant Morrison and Rags Morales’s Action Comics run. The book’s first issues was one of the first comics released in the New 52, giving readers the origin of the new version of Superman and a look at what this new DC Universe would be. Morrison took the “man of the people” vibes of the early Golden Age tales of the hero and brought into the modern day, all while planting the seeds of the first story and laying out the overall arc of the run. Morrison is the best modern Superman writer, and that’s on display immediately, their young Clark Kent an exuberant new version of the hero. Morales’s art is outstanding, making this issue a feast for the eyes and the brains.

What’s your favorite first Superman issue? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!