Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Aquaman’ #36

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Aquaman #36 from writer Dan Abnett, artist Riccardo Federici, and colorist Sunny Cho.

The issue, titled “The Assassination of King Rath,” marks the second part of “The Kingslayer,” Abnett’s latest arc on the title, which he has been writing since the Rebirth relaunch two years ago. The story sees Arthur attempting a coup against Atlantis’s current king in the hopes of bringing an end to the Atlantean civil war.

“THE KINGSLAYER” part two! Aquaman and the resistance hatch a new plan to assassinate King Rath and end the Atlantean Civil War! But even with a double agent strategically placed inside Rath’s inner circle, the resistance may not stand a chance, as Rath’s new magical abilities make him more lethal—and unstable—than ever before!

Aquaman #36 is on sale next Wednesday, May 16, at comic shops and online.