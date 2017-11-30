Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Deadman’ #2 by Neal Adams

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of next week’s Deadman #2, coming from writer/artist Neal Adams, the legendary talent behind Deadman’s earliest stories and, according to him, the only one who knows what he had originally planned for the character.

There’s a hidden image on the cover of the issue, lending the first thing fans will see (physically, not so much in this preview) a kind of otherworldly quality when held up to the right light.

The series will feature a gimmick cover on each issue — #1 glowed in the dark, and #2 has a hidden image, for instance — but Adams was adamant that they weren’t just a flimsy excuse to hike up the cover price.

“All six covers are going to have a gimmick that’s a storytelling gimmick,” Adams told ComicBook.com. “Not just a gimmick for the sake of doing a gimmick.”

As for Boston Brand himself, Adams plans to explore the mystery that drove him in the ’70s as well as the backstory surrounding his death.

"I never told anybody that he had another brother and sister that are still alive and that one of them might belong to the League of Assassins," Adams explained. "I didn't tell people that his parents are both still alive, and they run a small circus and that there's friction between Boston Brand and his parents. Why? You'll find out in the story. I didn't tell anybody that, no, he wasn't killed as a test for an assassin. He was killed for another reason, and that reason is very important in the DC Universe."

Hold the cover of DEADMAN #2 up to the light and the danger that was invisible seconds before will be revealed! Now, any lingering doubt that Deadman was deliberately murdered in cold blood, and not as a test for the Hook to join the League of Assassins, is put to rest once and for all!