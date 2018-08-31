Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Deathstroke’ #35

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Deathstroke #35, in stores next week.

The issue, which concludes the “Deathstroke vs. Batman” storyline, comes from writer Christopher Priest alongside the art team of Carlo Pagulayan (pencils), Jason Paz and Andy Owens (inks), Jeromy Cox (colors) and Willie Schubert letters). The issue will ship with two covers — one by Robson Rocha, Daniel Henriques, and Brad Anderson; and one by Francesco Mattina.

Under the direction of Priest and Pagulayan, not to mention the contributions of Joe Bennett, Deathstroke has been one of the best titles in the stacked line under DC’s Rebirth. The series has revitalized the character as a misguided hero, exploring his roots as a great assassin and terrible father.

This epic confrontation was already portrayed in video games in recent years, with Deathstroke appearing as the main antagonist in Akrham Origins and then popping up later in Arkham Knight.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7557]The story, which launched in April, centers on a mysterious package that seemingly proves Batman’s son Damian is actually not his own, but Deathstroke’s. Along the way, the conspiracy that pitted the men against each other has become deeper, with the biggest fight being each of the two wanting the other to stay out of his way as he tried to independently get to the truth of what was going on. Now, as the story wraps up, the two will have to work together to beat the bad guys…because they’re both half-dead from beating each other senseless for six issues.

The “Deathstroke vs. Batman” storyline also saw Billy Wintergreen and Alfred Pennyworth, the most reliable friends in the respective heroes’ worlds, as old acquaintances who share some concerns about what the costumed life means for their near and dear ones.

In this corner: Deathstroke, suffering from a traumatic brain injury at the hands of Batman! In the other corner: Batman, with Deathstroke’s knife in his gut! All of this with the feds invading Wayne Manor—and now they’re in the catacombs under the mansion, which lead to the you-know-what-cave! If they’re going to escape, Batman and Slade are going to have to work together.

Deathstroke #35 will be available in stores and online on September 5.