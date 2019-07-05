Exclusive DC Preview: Detective Comics #1007

The second half of the Batman/Spectre team-up that began last month is coming to stores in Detective Comics #1007 this Wednesday from Peter J. Tomasi, Kyle Hotz, and David Baron. The issue sees the spirit of vengeance squaring off with Batman in one of the most epic ways possible. Seriously, one of these five preview pages is worth the price of admission on its own.

For those who may not know — hey, he hasn’t exactly been prominent since the 2011 relaunch — The Spectre is an agent of an all-powerful, all-knowing being that is basically God in the DC Universe, but without calling it God and upsetting everybdy on all sides of the political aisle. It is his role to deliver justice to sinners — usually in the form of violent and ironic punishments that fit their specific crimes. The spirit of The Spectre is tethered to Earth by attaching itself to a human host, and that host can help provide some guidance and boundaries for The Spectre.

In this story, Jim Corrigan — The Spectre’s longtime host who had been freed of the burden and sent to Heaven before the 2011 relaunch but who is now back in the role — is at odds with The Spectre, and that in turn puts The Spectre at odds with Batman.

You can check out the official solicitation text below, and the preview pages in the attached image gallery.

Detective Comics #1007 will be available wherever comic books are sold on Wednesday, July 10.