Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Harley Quinn’ #51

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of next week’s Harley Quinn #51, from writer Sam Humphries and artist Sami Basri.

An appearance by her classic costume and a flashback to her time with The Joker are the least of Harley’s concerns in these pages, which include the introduction of a new (?) hero (?!), Captain Triumph.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apparently a time-displaced, World War II-era hero, Triumph begins to lose his cool quickly, raising questions about whether he might turn out to be a little…less heroic…than expected.

In fact, Captain Triumph is an actual Golden Age superhero who was active during World War II. His twin brother Michael was killed by an act of sabotage, but the Fates kept him on Earth as a ghost. Lance gains superpowers and becomes Captain Triumph by merging with Michael’s ghost. This is activated by Lance touching a T-shaped birthmark. Michael is able to operate separately when they are not together.

Created by Alfred Andriola, Captain Triump first appeared in the Quality Comics publication Crack Comics #27 in 1943.

Despite being briefly a member (members?) of the All-Star Squadron, Captain Triumph has had relatively few DC appearances. A female Captain Triumph was introduced as a member of the Crusaders in Jimmy Palmiotti and Justin Gray’s Uncle Sam and the Freedom Fighters in 2008.

Captain Triumph’s sudden emergence here is credited to Harley breaking time during her adventure with Johnni DC the Continuity Cop during Harley Quinn #50 — but it might also have some connection to Golden Age heroes suddenly re-emerging in Doomsday Clock and related stories like “The Button.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7597]You can check out the official solicitation text below, and the preview pages in the attached image gallery.

Harley broke most of DCU continuity last issue, and in this ish, she’s dealing with the fallout, namely the time-tossed hero of World War II called Captain Triumph! The golden boy of the Golden Age finds his black-and-white approach failing miserably in the gray areas of the modern world (although unfortunately, there are still plenty of fascists for him to punch). It’s up to Harley to return Captain Triumph to his own time, but she’ll have to put the kibosh on his do-gooding first—right after she figures out what “kibosh” means!

Harley Quinn #51 will be on sale in comic book stores and online on Wednesday, October 3.