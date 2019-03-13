Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Red Hood: Outlaw’ #32

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of tomorrow’s Red Hood: Outlaw #32, the first part of the new “Prince of Gotham” storyline.

This is Jason’s first time back in Gotham since Heroes in Crisis sent his life spiraling, with the death of Roy Harper sending him off on a solo journey that altered the chemistry of what, up til now, has been a buddy/team-up book. After some time wandering in the wilderness, Jason is back in Gotham…but given how his life has gone in the last few years, it would be difficult to believe that just being home and seeing some familiar faces is enough to bring him back from the brink.

And Jason doesn’t seem to be looking for a way back from the brink, but instead throwing himself into a new, even more dangerous lifestyle as he apparently plans to take over Penguin’s casino, making himself #1 on Cobblepot’s hit list and presumably giving all of his enemies a big target to go after when they are looking to make a statement.

Will it work out? Would Batman even allow such a crazy gambit from his ex-sidekick? Well, it all starts here…

“Prince of Gotham” part one! After months on the road, Jason Todd has returned to Gotham City! But where the Red Hood once operated as an underground criminal mastermind, Jason Todd is a businessman. Unfortunately for the Penguin, his first order of business is a hostile takeover of the Iceberg Lounge and Casino! A bold new era for Jason Todd begins, and Batman is going to be so pissed off when he finds out about it.

Red Hoot: Outlaw #32 will be available in stores and online tomorrow.

