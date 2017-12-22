Exclusive DC Preview: ‘Teen Titans’ #15

The “Super Sons of Tomorrow” crossover reaches its apex in next week’s Teen Titans #15 from writers Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason with art by Ed Benes, Jorge Jimenez, and Richard Friend.

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of the issue, which will be on the stands Wednesday, December 27.

“Super Sons of Tomorrow” picks up plot threads from Detective Comics and introduces the Batman of Tomorrow to the Super Sons, Damian Wayne (Robin) and Jonathan Kent (Superboy). Here, the dark, adult version of Tim Drake has plans to do away with the Boy of Steel, claiming that his continued existence jeopardizes the future.

Can he be trusted, though, especially since we know this version of the character was profoundly affected by a different Superboy, Conner Kent?

The former Superboy’s erasure from continuity following the events of 2011’s The New 52 reboot will be addressed in-story within in the pages of Detective Comics, according to series writer James Tynion IV.

“Part of this story, where we started, was recognizing Tim Drake’s classic origin and realigning Tim to the original iteration of the character,” Tynion told ComicBook.com. “In resetting him back to his core, there’s one part of the core of the character that was not being addressed — that’s still missing. I knew that it would be false to bring back to core of the character and not point to the part of the core that’s missing. Using that as the piece that allows the future Tim Drake — the ‘Titans Tomorrow’ Tim Drake — to realize that this world has changed which means the future is no longer set and time can be changed, that’s what really propels us into the future. It leaves this powerful mystery dangling that Tim doesn’t know the answer to, but he knows it’s important. To see that one play out, you guys are going to have to read the comic books.”

“SUPER SONS OF TOMORROW” part three! The Batman of Tomorrow reveals himself to the Teen Titans to recruit them to his cause. But the reunion gives way to the big question: is the life of an innocent child worth more than the lives of millions? It’s the Teen Titans vs. the Super Sons in the battle you’ve been waiting for!

