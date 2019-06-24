Exclusive DC Preview: The Silencer #18

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of The Silencer #18, the final issue of the series, which will be published on Wednesday. The Silencer, one of the final comics still being published out of the once-promising New Age of DC Heroes line, centered on an elite assassin in the DC Universe and the lengths to which the likes of the League of Assassins and Leviathan would go to try and drag her out of retirement. In what may be either a design of a happy accident, Silencer ends its run amid DC’s current, Leviathan-centric event story. The issue is from up-and-coming artist V. Ken Marion with veteran writer Dan Abnett.

The artist-driven New Age of DC Heroes imprint struggled from the get-go, in part because the high-profile artists on the books mostly ended up working on more high-profile books shortly after the effort launched. Some of the books, particularly Sideways, The Silencer, and The Terrifics, earned solid reviews and sales, and gave a number of creators (including Justin Jordan, John Romita, Jr., Doc Shaner, and Grant Morrison) time to shine on (at least relatively) mainstream DC titles. Sideways and The Terrifics have penetrated the mainstream consciousness somewhat, as those titles have been reprinted in the backs of DC’s Walmart exclusive 100-page giants.

You can check out the official synopsis below, and the preview pages in the attached image gallery.

Honor Guest was the greatest assassin you’ve never heard of-but now the secret is out. In the month since Smoke’s devastating attack, the Silencer is on the lam from Leviathan and trying to piece her family life back together, and this is a challenge unlike any Honor has faced before. Will Honor’s past continue to plague her, or has she at last earned a peaceful respite from her life of murder and mayhem?

The Silencer #18 will be available in stores and online on Wednesday.