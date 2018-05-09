Exclusive DC Preview: The Wild Storm: Michael Cray #7

Writer Bryan Edward Hill and the art team of N. Steven Harris and Dexter Vines barrel through to a new arc in The Wild Storm: Michael Cray #7, on sale tomorrow from DC.

The publisher has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look inside the issue, which you can see in the attached preview gallery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The arc will see Cray meet up with John Constantine — but don’t expect this to be the same Constantine who is currently appearing in his own monthly title, The Hellblazer. Instead, this John Constantine is from the WildStorm Earth, a world where DC’s heroes exist in a darker, grimier version of themselves.

“The Wild Storm is its own universe; it’s not part of the DC Universe, proper,” Hill told ComicBook.com when the series launched. “We will see versions of the characters we know from that universe, but they’re filtered through the off-kilter vision of that world. The gift in the writing is that I can explore the more challenging aspects of these characters, removed from the permanent moral compass they have in their classic incarnations. These are characters with obsessions, and obsessions usually cause more harm than good. We can explore that here.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7406]This week’s issue marks the start of the comic’s second big arc — and if it gives you a sense of how crazy these relationships can get? That first arc saw Cray hunting down a violent lunatic named Oliver Queen.

You can check out the official solicitation text below.

The organization he works for doesn’t trust him. The thing in his brain wants to transform him. Sanity is leaving him. Michael Cray is losing everything. The only hope Michael has to reclaim his mind and his life may come from his next target: a brilliant scientist in London who’s equal parts Nikola Tesla, Hannibal Lecter and Aleister Crowley…Dr. John Constantine! A man obsessed with death, the occult and the darkest powers of the universe, Constantine could hold the power to free Michael of the consciousness inside him—but the price is steep! Michael Cray doesn’t believe in magic, but he’s about to discover how much magic believes in him.