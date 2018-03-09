Exclusive: Get Your First Look at C2E2’s Official Poster From Artist Philip Tan

ReedPOP has provided ComicBook.com with a first look at this year’s Chicago Comics and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) official show poster.

You can see it below.

Created by comic book artist Philip Tan, best known for his works on Spawn, Batman and Robin, X-Men, and Green Lantern, the poster celebrates the 80th anniversary of Superman as the Man of Steel soars high above the Chicago skyline.

The creation of such images is nothing new; conventions use the imagery of superheroes in their cities all the time. Still, there is something special about C2E2‘s program, which features Superman soaring above the town that has stood in for Metropolis in key scenes from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

With the star-studded Action Comics #1000 on the horizon, Superman is everywhere: the character will grace posters for a number of upcoming conventions, including C2E2 and WonderCon.

This year’s convention will feature, among other things, Mark Millar’s first convention appearance in the U.S. in several years, and a lineup which includes a conversation between Millar and superstar writer Brian Michael Bendis. Bendis will make his DC Comics debut in Action Comics #1000.

Billed as “Chicago’s pop-culture event,” the convention will also feature appearances by geek culture celebrities, autographs from cast members of Guardians of the Galaxy, Supernatural, The Walking Dead, and a featured appearance by the cast of Critical Role.

The event, put together by ReedPOP, who also organize New York Comic Con, has been taking place in Chicago since 2010.

This year, the event will crown their “Global Champion of Cosplay” at the C2E2 Crown Championships of Cosplay event.

C2E2 2018 will take place on April 6-8 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Some tickets are still available, and while you can buy them at the door, that costs an extra $10 and obviously might sell out. You can pre-order tickets to the event by checking out pricing and availability on their website. Fans must order online by March 9 at midnight to receive tickets in the mail prior to the show.

