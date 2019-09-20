Exclusive Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Clip: Witch Hunt

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive deleted scene from the upcoming Blu-ray box set for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fourth Season, which will be in stores next week. In the scene, which comes from the episode “Witch Hunt,” Ray and Zari discuss her plans to check in on her family — something that would seem a little innocuous at the time, since it has always been a part of Zari’s backstory, but which would prove to be a key component of the end of the season, when history is broken one more time, and her family is prevented from their deaths at the hands of ARGUS.

The fourth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow centers on damage to the timestream that sees fictional characters like unicorns and witches popping into the timestream. Along with that came Nate Heywood’s father, played by Back to the Future veteran Tom Wilson, who was trying to reshape the Time Bureau into something uniquely his own and truly shocking.

“It’s a combo [of original and established creatures].” co-showrunner Keto Shimizu explained to ComicBook.com. “There will be some that will be very, vary familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

“Ironically it made it much darker,” co-showrunner Phil Klemmer echoed in a later interview. “It made it much more morally ambiguous. When you’re trying to fix history, you can argue about how it needs to be done but you have to fix it. With magical creatures, you’re asking big questions like do they belong in our world? Is this really our world to police? We spent a ridiculous amount of time debating morality for a show that’s a time-traveling action comedy. Is it fair to put a Minotaur in a cage at the Time Bureau? None of these things exist, but we’re asking if a Minotaur has a soul and conscience.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fourth Season is available digitally now. You can get it on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, September 24.