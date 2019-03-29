Exclusive ‘Supergirl’ Clip: J’Onn Gets An Unexpected Guest

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Sunday’s episode of Supergirl, titled “All About Eve.” While much of the episode will deal with the fallout from Lex Luthor’s recent rampage in National City and Metropolis, with a presumable focus on Eve Tessmacher (Andrea K. Brooks), who was revealed to have been working undercover for him for years, this clip centers on J’Onn J’Onzz (David Harewood), who has undergone a serious change in his disposition. After months trying to honor the memory of his father M’yrnn (Carl Lumbly) by embracing a pacificst philosophy, he was forced to kill Manchester Black recently, and it seems as though M’yrnn might have something to say about that, even from beyond the grave.

Given that J’Onn seems to be working with the staff of Harun’El — one of the great Martian artifacts and the item with which he killed Black — when the visit happens, it seems likely that this is some kind of psychic message either left behind by M’yrnn or created by J’Onn’s self-conscious, racked with guilt over slipping back into his old ways after having made a promise to his father. That will likely be the crux of J’Onn’s journey for the rest of Supergirl‘s fourth season, as Harewood recently suggested that he will be seeing a bit of a personality shift in upcoming episodes. During a recent interview, Harewood talked about the challenges of so completely changing his take on J’Onn this season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s been really frustrating,” Harewood told ComicBook.com before backtracking slightly. “I mean, it’s been both frustrating and illuminating, and all sorts of challenges for an actor because I’ve certainly never seen J’Onn J’Onzz as a sort of peaceful warrior. In every comic I’ve read, he’s punching somebody in the face or kind of giving orders in a militaristic way. But its been really wonderful to chart this character’s new journey. As I say, it has caused frustration as well — because I’ve had to find new colors, softer colors, a softer voice. He’s being much more passive, and where we’ve seen him in previous seasons much more front-footed and…even his language is very kind of militaristic and barking orders. Whereas now, this season, he’s actually talking to people, and being conversant, just a softer tone. That’s been fun to discover. Very, very different but, as I say, as things heat up around him, the peaceful, passive J’Onn is beginning to struggle because the old J’Onn, the violent J’Onn, is really beginning to force his way out. As a character and as an actor, I’ve found that it’s been a great dichotomy to play because I feel like the old guy is bursting to get out and we’ll see that over the next two or three episodes.”

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of Charmed. The next new episode, “All About Eve,” will air on March 31 and center around the character of Eve Tessmacher, who was recently revealed to have been a plant working secretly for Lex Luthor all along.

