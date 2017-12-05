Exclusive ‘Supergirl’ Midseason Finale Clip: Reign Faces the Facts

Warner Bros. Television has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of Supergirl, titled “Reign.”

In the clip, Samantha wakes up in her bed at home, seemingly believing her experience as Reign was just another bad dream, but she’s quickly faced with a little bit of reality in the form of her daughter, Ruby (Emma Tremblay).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The finale follows on the heels of last week, which saw the biggest ratings of the year as part of the two-night “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover. Before she traveled to Earth-1, though, fans were introduced to Reign, as well as Legion of Super-Heroes member Saturn Girl.

Turns out Saturn Girl is married to Mon-El, who traveled to the future at the end of last season

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) investigates a mysterious symbol popping up all over National City, tracing its origins back to an ancient prophecy and the mark of the World Killer, Reign (Odette Annable).

Meanwhile, the tension between Lena (Katie McGrath) and Morgan Edge (guest star Adrian Pasdar) continues to build, causing James to step in and offer up some protection, and possibly igniting a spark in the process.

Glen Winter directed the episode written by Paula Yoo & Caitlin Parrish.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. The midseason finale, titled “Reign,” airs tonight.