Fan Builds Epic Flash Movie Suit

While there were many who felt a costume redesign wasn’t necessary for The Flash, Ezra Miller’s version of the speedster will be wearing something altogether different than his television predecessor. When the two are compared, the film version is much more complicated in its construction, but a talented Cosplayer didn’t seem to have much trouble replicating the look.

Next project. #TheFlash #JusticeLeague #Flash #cosplay #costume #WIP #Flashcosplay A photo posted by Jay Ramiscal (@8o8darkknight) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:58am PST

#WIP #TheFlash #JusticeLeague #Flash #cosplay #costume #Flashcosplay #Flezra A photo posted by Jay Ramiscal (@8o8darkknight) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:47pm PST

Jay Ramiscal, known as 8o8darkknight on Instagram, has shared some process photos of his film Flash Cosplay, and you can’t help but be impressed. As opposed to previous versions of the costume, this suit has numerous levels of depth to it, and that doesn’t even include the various wire lines that criss-cross all over. Ramiscal has managed to take a pile of armor pieces and combine them all for a suit that any Flash fan would be proud to own.

Added wires #WIP #TheFlash #JusticeLeague #Flash #cosplay #costume #Flashcosplay #Flezra A photo posted by Jay Ramiscal (@8o8darkknight) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:26am PST

You can see the development of Ramiscal’s costume in the posts above.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 11, 2017.

