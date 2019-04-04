Fan Creates Perfect ‘Shazam!’ and ‘Joker’ Trailer Mashup

It did not take long for somebody to put together the subway sequences in Shazam! and Joker‘s respective trailers — and Twitter user “lana” perfectly managed to blend the two in just three seconds and a one-liner. It did not take long to catch on, and at this point she has thousands of retweets — including one from Shazam! director David F. Sandberg. You can check her clip — which features trailer footage from both movies with actors Asher Angel (Shazam!) and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker). The trailer for Joker may well make its big-screen debut ahead of Shazam!, which flies into theaters on Friday and will have preview screenings tomorrow night.

DC is taking a deep dive into the terrifying psyche of its most iconic villain as Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix are teaming up for a solo Joker film, hitting theaters later this year. Unlike every other DC movie to date, this Joker flick will be a completely different tone, promising a deeper, darker story than we’ve ever seen. The movie seems infused with a sense of melancholy, and both the poster and trailer feature the tagline “Put on a happy face.” Contrast that with Shazam!, which is attracting attention for being light, funny, and family-friendly.

i think billy got on the wrong subway pic.twitter.com/jH7xk1uQsH — lana (@dianansteve) April 3, 2019

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s case, by shouting out one word – SHAZAM! – this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult superhero Shazam.

Joker will land in theaters on October 10th. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

