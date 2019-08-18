DC Fans Are Not Happy with Tim Drake’s New Costume

Solicitations for DC’s November books have started surfacing online this week in one issue, former Robin Tim Drake can be seen donning some new duds. The revelation was made on the cover of Young Justice #10, whereinstead of the traditional bright scarlet and black suit fans are used to him wearing, Drake’s new suit is brown, yellow, and black.

Seems like Naomi will be joining Young Justice soon and this cover shows it and apparently Tim Drake’s new costume too.. pic.twitter.com/w5I0HCh3cj — Justice League Daily! (@letstalkjla) August 17, 2019

Suffice to say fans are quite upset with the look and have since taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the new look. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the look and let us know what you think in the comments below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

OMW!

Tim Drake stans seeing DC put him in that ugly suit and call himself sparrow pic.twitter.com/LQEoCrfI1L — 𝙈𝙤𝙘𝙝𝙖💥|| Dick Grayson’s left buttcheek (@Thrawnakin) August 16, 2019

Poop

Who the hell said “Let’s make Tim Drake’s new costume poop brown!” pic.twitter.com/AkSG46KsRX — FHIZ (@gothamspoilers) August 16, 2019

Monstrosity!

Tim Drake’s new Robin costume was just revealed and blugh. What is this drab monstrosity? pic.twitter.com/h8FdktE5rj — Diana McCallum (@WordsOfDiana) August 16, 2019

The Ultimate Crossover

Me trying to get a good look at Tim Drake’s new costume. pic.twitter.com/GlPWkSbNYq — Garf Mossy (@garf_mossy) August 13, 2019

Can’t Look Away

I keep staring at this ugly ass costume. They continually do my boy Tim Drake dirty. Brown? Really?! Those yellow lines are so odd. If they changed the brown to red and got rid of most of the yellow then it’d be more palatable. #Robin #RedRobin #TimDrake #DCComics #YoungJustice pic.twitter.com/272IWrHWVT — John-Michael Duggan (@Alpha_Circuit) August 17, 2019

thx lol

Oh… Hey Tim Drake’s getting a new costume to further enhance the “look, forget he was ever Robin!” aesthetic .



*looks at new costume*

Well… pic.twitter.com/PCCYNrAi2u — Xavier Miron (@XavierMiron) August 17, 2019

Feel Bad 4 The Stans