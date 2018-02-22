Fans React To Joss Whedon Leaving Batgirl

The DCEU received another big shakeup today, as Joss Whedon has stepped away from the Batgirl project. It didn’t take long after for the internet to share their reactions.

Whedon has been attached to the Batgirl movie since it was announced, a project that came about organically from discussions between Whedon and Warner Bros according to DC Films’ Jon Berg.

“He’s a big part already,” Berg said. “We love him. He’s a great partner, collaborator; we want him to be ensconced. We bring people by, have general meetings and talk about comics and their favorite superhero movies. With Joss, he saw the master board, and he saw a “Batgirl” title and he said, “You guys seriously want to do ‘Batgirl’?” And we said, “Absolutely.” He said, “That’s my jam.”

Now it looks like that partnership isn’t going to happen, though you might be surprised at the reason why. Whedon released an official statement earlier today, and it mostly had to do with a lack of ideas on his part.

“Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn’t have a story. I’m grateful to Geoff and Toby and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I… uh, is there a sexier word for ‘failed.”

Where that leaves the project is unknown, as most of the other previously announced DC projects are somewhat in limbo after the disappointing performance of Justice League. The only films in active production are the Wonder Woman sequel and Shazam!, with Aquaman hitting theaters later this year.

It remains to be seen if the film will get another director or be canceled completely, but you can hit the next slide to see how the internet is reacting to the news.

@_VintageReality

Some are excited that their predictions about the movie came true, and the GIF attached makes this post even better.

Batgirl is getting cancelled and Joss is getting fired. I speak it into existence pic.twitter.com/vI1an7Nh9E — Josh (@_VintageReality) February 22, 2018

“Batgirl is getting canceled and Joss is getting fired. I speak it into existence”

The GIF reads “I speak that into existence, I’ve planted that seed and I will see the harvest!”

@garyjuve82

Others are taking this latest revelation as a positive for another project, namely the turbulent and mysterious The Batman solo film.

First Nightwing isn't a priority and now Batgirl is cancelled. I love it. Now we can finally get moving on the Batman solo and introduce these characters gradually and slowly build up the 'Batverse'. — Gaz (@garyjuve82) February 22, 2018

“First Nightwing isn’t a priority and now Batgirl is canceled. I love it. Now we can finally get moving on the Batman solo and introduce these characters gradually and slowly build up the ‘Batverse’.”

@animemaster088

While some want the lane cleared for The Batman, others want the Man of Steel to get some additional time in the sun.

hopefully batgirl gets cancelled so they can fast tract a man of steel 2 or a solo batman film instead. — The FOX complex (@animemaster088) February 22, 2018

“hopefully batgirl gets cancelled so they can fast tract a man of steel 2 or a solo batman film instead.”

@DHAOVOIDS

Now that Whedon has departed the project, some fans see it as the perfect opportunity to get a female director in charge of the project.

@wbpictures, now that Joss Whedon is out as director for #Batgirl…?Hire?a?female?director?again! pic.twitter.com/k8zLyMmRsj — Davis Hood (@DHAOVOIDS) February 22, 2018

“@wbpictures, now that Joss Whedon is out as director for #Batgirl…?Hire?a?female?director?again!”

@Nagellams

Some fans aren’t taking the news very well, and were hoping to see this project become a reality.

DC just wants to watch all of our dreams burn…. ? #Batgirl #JossWhedon — Kratos (@Nagellams) February 22, 2018

“DC just wants to watch all of our dreams burn…. ? #Batgirl #JossWhedon”

@therealcliffyb

There are some who would have loved to see a Whedon Batgirl film, provided he brought on another fan favorite writer.

Said it before, Joss should have enlisted @GailSimone for #Batgirl. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) February 22, 2018

“Said it before, Joss should have enlisted @GailSimone for #Batgirl.”

@LX_FENIX

Other fans see this as a sign that things are changing up at Warner Bros. and the DCEU in a positive way.

Early reactions to #Aquaman are positive, and Joss Whedon is gone from #Batgirl. Could Warner Bros finally be making good decisions? All we can do is hope. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut — LX FENIX (@LX_FENIX) February 22, 2018

“Early reactions to #Aquaman are positive, and Joss Whedon is gone from #Batgirl. Could Warner Bros finally be making good decisions? All we can do is hope. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut”

@burnthecomedian

Fans like @burnthecomedian have never really been big supporters of other Whedon films. It makes sense then that they don’t see this as a bad thing.

#Batgirl losing Joss Wehdon may make some of you sad. It makes me happy because I’ve never liked any of his stuff. Sorry, I know, my nerd cred takes a hit but I really only ever liked the original Buffy movie…

THAT SAID! I dunno if "Mimi Leder" is available / interested.. — Burn the Everything (@burnthecomedian) February 22, 2018

“#Batgirl losing Joss Wehdon may make some of you sad. It makes me happy because I’ve never liked any of his stuff. Sorry, I know, my nerd cred takes a hit but I really only ever liked the original Buffy movie…

THAT SAID! I dunno if “Mimi Leder” is available / interested..”

@SamGrewal133

Other fans have given Whedon props for knowing when to walk away.

I'm glad he had the ability to say that he wasnt the right person for the job vs trying and it not being a pleasurable experience for fans. I hope DCEU gets back on their feet soon! #superheroes #Batgirl https://t.co/8frFIg1CrG — Sam Grewal (@SamGrewal133) February 22, 2018

“I’m glad he had the ability to say that he wasnt the right person for the job vs trying and it not being a pleasurable experience for fans. I hope DCEU gets back on their feet soon! #superheroes #Batgirl

@Itzmoe

A few like @itzmoe hope to audition for the role and aren’t sad about not auditioning for Whedon.

“Heck yeah! Now I’m excited that @RachelLeishman & I won’t have to audition for #JossWhedon when we (hopefully) audition for #Batgirl!!!! #DCEU #DCcomics”