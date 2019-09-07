First Birds of Prey Poster Reportedly Revealed

Fans recently got their first look at Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) thanks to a teaser trailer airing before It Chapter Two, and now we just might have the first official poster for the anticipated but still rather mysterious film. The new poster comes courtesy of Fandango Latam, and while we aren’t sure if it’s official or not, it does tie into the marketing campaign the studio used for the teaser trailer. You can check out the new poster below.

As fans know from the teaser, the only person it puts in the spotlight is Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn, who pops a bunch of balloons and reveals she isn’t a big fan of clowns, tying into It Chapter Two quite nicely. On the poster, Harley is again the sole person featured, and she’s sporting a fun smirk and her trademark hammer on her shoulders.

The text up top says February 2020, and the text in the middle says “Prey For Gotham” with a lipstick kiss adorning Gotham. Finally, the film’s logo can be seen in the bottom left corner.

“Primer póster de #BirdsOfPrey 🔥. Así se verá @MargotRobbie como #HarleyQuinn 💚. #DC @DCComics”

While Harley is front and center of the campaign so far, the teaser trailer did give us some very quick glimpses of the rest of the characters, including Black Canary, Huntress, Black Mask, and more. The film evidently recently went through some reshoots with Chad Stahelski of John Wick fame helping out with the fight scenes. We’re hoping once it is all done the film will deliver on the promise of the concept, as the Birds of Prey team has always been a fan favorite in the comics.

That said, this version is a little different, and the biggest difference is Harley. The leadership role in the comics is often fulfilled by Batgirl, but the character hasn’t been introduced yet in the films, and with Robbie’s breakout Harley performance in Suicide Squad, it makes sense why they put her in the lead role.

That said, here’s hoping we get a proper Batgirl led team at some point down the line.

