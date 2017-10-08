First look at Superman in ‘Justice League’ Trailer

In the latest (and likely final) theatrical trailer for next month’s Justice League, fans got their first look at Clark Kent in action.

After Superman died fighting Doomsday in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the hero has appeared in merchandising and marketing materials for the film, so seeing him is not much of a surprise. Still, previous trailers and clips have taken great pains to make sure he did not appear in the flesh.

In the scene, which appears to be a dream or fantasy on the part of Lois Lane much like the one Superman himself had about his late father in Batman v Superman, Clark (in civilian clothes) is standing in the Kents’ field, pleased to see Lois wearing her engagement ring. The scene then flashes to Lois, wearing her engagement ring, tossing dirt into Clark’s grave before waking up in a bad, which is sadly missing her superhero partner.

The most recent barrage of tie-in merchandise had pegged Superman’s black costume, originally seen after he returned from the dead in the comic books and tied to a Kryptonian “regeneration matrix,” would appear in the film.

The first shot of the trailer features a wide shot of Clark standing in a field looking at the sun, in silhouette so that some fans immediately mistook it for Superman in a black bodysuit.

Justice League will be in theaters on November 17, the 25th anniversary of Superman’s death in 1992’s Superman #75.