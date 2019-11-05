The Flash: License to Elongate Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “License to Elongate,” the November 19 episode of The Flash. In the episode, Ralph Dibny takes his turn being prepped for life without The Flash following the upcoming Crisis, while Chester P. Runk comes back, in a story that involves Cecile. Given that Chester is a character with a long history in the comics, we have to wonder whether he might end up coming into the story in a bigger way once the Crisis has happened and Team Flash is being reconstituted with a new status quo and a little bit less imminent, personal danger. Either way, it sounds like his story will help give Joe and Cecile something to do.

Given that Ralph is having a big episode, too, one can hope that maybe we will get some movement on the Sue Dearborn storyline, which has been quietly playing out on the back burner since the beginning of the season. It seems like, the closer the Crisis gets, the more committed the show has become to setting up what comes next, so that they don’t go into 2020 with everything feeling too neatly wrapped up. You can check out the official synopsis for “License to Elongate” below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

RALPH GOES DEEP UNDERCOVER – Barry (Grant Gustin) turns his attention to prepping Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) for life after Crisis and without The Flash, but Ralph ultimately teaches Barry a lesson. Meanwhile, Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces her own moment of self-discovery while helping a recuperated Chester P. Runk (guest star Brandon McKnight) reclaim his identity. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jeff Hersh.

The Flash returns for its sixth season this fall, pitting Barry Allen against new and old foes while on an apparent suicide run toward the destiny he has been hoping to avoid since the series premiered. Way back in 2014, fans learned that — as in the comics — Barry Allen would give his life in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, helping to turn back the Anti-Monitor and save the multiverse. That event would take place in May of 2024…or so we all thought. Due to some changes to the timestream during the last season of The Flash, Barry’s date with destiny has been moved up to December 2019, when all five of The CW‘s interconnected DC Comics shows will cross over for “Crisis On Infinite Earths,” and fans will get to see how Barry tries to outrun his fate.

The Flash airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Tuesday nights before Arrow on The CW.