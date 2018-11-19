Ezra Miller Speaks out on if ‘The Flash’ Movie Is Getting Made

The future of the DC Extended Universe has many uncertainties, including the current status of a Flash movie starring Ezra Miller. The most recent update was that production wouldn’t start until late 2019, though Miller confirms that the wait for the film’s release will be worth it.

“Nothing is ever certain in this world, but as certain as things get, we’re making a f-cking crazy-dope Flash movie,” Miller shared with Playboy. “It’s one of my great life dreams, and just the fact that we’re on the way—anyone who knows about Barry Allen knows he may arrive late, very late, but once he gets there, it’s all solved. We have to trust.”

Warner Bros. has taken a frustrating approach to the films of the DCEU, as the studio has announced numerous projects as “officially” being developed, only for those projects to be delayed, re-worked, or seemingly scrapped. As compared to Marvel Studios, who almost always delivers a film on its announced release date, Warner Bros. seemingly announces projects in hopes of drumming up support for those films and potentially determines their next steps after gauging fan interest.

Miller was announced as Barry Allen in the DCEU four years ago and has only played the character in a Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice cameo and as a supporting character in Justice League. The reason for the recent production delays is reportedly to allow Miller to film the third Fantastic Beasts film.

Both Rick Famuyiwa and Seth Grahame-Smith had previously been attached to the project, which was also rumored to be a film inspired by the Flashpoint comic series. In March of this year, Game Night and Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were announced to be developing the project and remain attached.

“Just the fact that the character is unique from other superheroes in that he doesn’t completely have his sh-t together like Superman does,” Daley shared on Reddit earlier this year. “It’s more of a ground-level superhero.”

“It’s a relatable way into a superhero movie in some of the same ways that Peter Parker was for the Marvel side of things,” Goldstein added.

Upcoming films in the DCEU include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 4, 2019, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.

