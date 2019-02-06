‘The Flash’ Recap: Barry and Ralph Go Undercover in “Goldfaced”

Cisco and Caitlin continue to work on their metahuman cure while Barry, Iris, and the team are working on taking down Cicada. Will they finally find a way to stop the big bad? Keep scrolling to read our recap of “Goldfaced,” tonight’s episode of The Flash.

As usual, full spoilers ahead for The Flash. Proceed with caution if you have yet to watch tonight’s episode.

Iris is having issues starting up the Central City Citizen. She eventually gets Barry to agree to let her investigate Dwyer on behalf of the paper. She begins her investigation by questioning Dwyer’s boss — who refuses to comment because Dwyer threatened his life. Eventually, the boss gives her the address where Dwyer had his checks sent and she goes to investigate.

Thinking it’s an empty house, Iris breaks in to investigate. Before long, Dwyer returns home and catches Iris sneaking around. She poses as an investigative reporter but he sees right through it and the two fight — she’s able to escape after stabbing him.

Barry and Ralph go undercover to try locating some black market technology Caitlin needs for the metahuman cure. They find an arms dealer that goes by the name Goldface that might have the necessary access. At a remote location, Barry and Ralph start testing various pieces of meta tech are for sale. Barry nearly blows there cover after one of the dealers shows off weapons capable of melting the body armor for members of the CCPD.

In order to not blow their cover, Ralph and Barry agree to rob a local lab of an organ-printing 3D printer. Barry has second thoughts about the mission and the two decide to sabotage it. They’re successful in taking out the entire team, only for Goldface to arrive and fight the two. Barry’s able to stop Goldface by tricking him into shocking himself with a nearby electrical source.

Other snippets from the show:

Nora asks Eoboard for help on how to get Sherloque to stop investigating her, so she spends the majority of the episode trying to get Sherloque to fall in love with the Earth-1 version of his ex-wife

The team doesn’t retrieve the technology Caitlin needed, but Iris thinks she knows a way to stop Cicada

What'd you think of "Goldfaced?" Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

New episodes of The Flash air Tuesday nights at 8 pm Eastern on The CW.