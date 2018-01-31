A Major Flash Villain Returns To The DC Universe

There aren’t many things that could drive a rift between Barry Allen and Wally West, but there is one person who could make it happen, and they just made a big return.

Spoilers incoming for The Flash Annual #1, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Barry and Wally aren’t really seeing eye to eye at the moment, and it all comes down to Iris West. Iris still doesn’t know about her past history with Wally, and the two disagree on how he should handle it. Not to mention that whole Iris killing Eobard Thawne thing…yeah, that’s going to be an interesting conversation.

Barry and Wally aren’t the only ones interested in Iris though, as a mysterious figure from the future is sending The Renegades back in time to apprehend her for killing Thawne. The Renegades are made up of Mirror Monarch, Commander Cold, Heatstroke, Weather Warlock, and Golden Guardian, all future soldiers based on the villains that stacked up to Flash the most. They are headed back to bring Iris to the future to appear for her crimes against Thawne, and only one person could instigate an event like that.

Yep, it’s Hunter Zolomon, better known as Zoom.

The issue’s last page has Zoom removing his hood and revealing he is the one orchestrating all this from the 25th century. Zoom always feels his actions are what will make the Flash a better hero, and this is no different, orchestrating a Flash War to make the speedster into the hero he feels the world needs.

The Flash Annual #1 is written by Joshua Williamson with art by Christian Duce Fernandez and a cover by Joshua Williamson. The official description is listed below.

“FLASH WAR” prelude! The biggest Flash story of 2018 starts here, with a special story starring the classic Wally West, who’s conflicted over whether to let Iris West know he is alive—and he’ll need the help of the Flash to figure out what to do! But when Magenta, Wally’s old love, needs his help, the Flash returns home to Keystone City where he is confronted with violent memories of an unknown world…A major turning point for the Flash family that sets the path for earth shattering stories in 2018!”

The Flash Annual #1 is in comic stores now.