‘Flashpoint’ Directors Haven’t Officially Signed on Yet

The production of Flashpoint isn’t moving quite as quickly as we all though.

More than a month ago, it was announced that DC and Warner Bros. had hired Spider-Man: Homecoming screenwriters John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to direct the upcoming Flash solo film. However, the duo have now stated that they haven’t actually signed the deal to helm the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about their new movie Game Night, which opens in theaters this weekend, Goldstein and Daley revealed that negotiations were still taking place.

“We’re still negotiating,” Goldstein said. “Deals are in the works right now.”

According to the directors, this is why the duo hasn’t started on the script for Flashpoint yet. Daley added that work is on hold because “we have yet to sign the deal. He went on to add, “Hopefully, it works out.”

Being known for their comedic work, the filmmakers took this opportunity to make light of the situation. “It’s all about parking spaces,” Goldstein joked about the contract. “If you give in then you’re all the way out by craft services. You want a better spot than that.”

As long as the deal goes through, and the Goldstein/Daley combo see the film through, they will be the third directing options for DC’s solo Flash film. Seth Grahame-Smith was originally attached to helm the movie, but dropped out a couple of years ago. Rick Famuyiwa was brought on as a replacement, only to step away a short time later.

Ezra Miller will reprise his role as Barry Allen/The Flash in the movie, and he will be joined by Ray Fisher and Billy Crudup. Kiersey Clemons is reportedly still set to appear as Barry’s love interest, Iris West.

At this point, Flashpoint doesn’t have a set release date. However, the studio is rumored to be eying a production start date this fall.

Are you excited for the Flashpoint movie? Let us know in the comments below!