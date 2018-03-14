Flashpoint May Be Filming In Canada

It looks like Canada will be the destination of choice for Flashpoint.

The long in development project finally seems to be moving in the right direction, and according to Omega Underground will be filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. That hasn’t been confirmed mind you, but it wouldn’t be the first time Warner Bros. and DC have visited Canada, as both Man of Steel and Watchmen were also filmed there.

There isn’t much else known about the film’s plot other than what the title suggests. The good news is that Flashpoint finally has a new set of directors in John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who announced they closed a deal to direct the film on March 3.

Flashpoint has been in limbo since director Rick Famuyima departed the film, though throughout that mess it did retain Ezra Miller (Barry Allen) and Kiersey Clemons (Iris West). Other DC superheroes including Wonder Woman are also expected to make an appearance in the film.

Daley and Goldstein are best known for their recent film Game Night and their work on Spider-Man: Homecoming, and it will be interesting to see what they bring to the world of the Flash.

The Flashpoint event in the comics has been previously tackled in the CW television series, but fans were a bit divided on the execution. It isn’t known if the project will share actual story elements from the event aside from the name, but some see it as a way to essentially cherry pick the elements that have worked in the DCEU so far and set up the future of the cinematic universe as the studio sees fit.

The Flashpoint event in the comics centers around Barry Allen, who creates an alternate timeline after he goes back in time to stop his mother’s murder. He succeeds, so she is alive and well in this new world, but he also changes everything else, resulting in a brutal war between Themyscira and Atlantis and countless other changes.

Flashpoint currently has no release date, but fans can catch Aquaman in theaters on December 21.