Get Ready for ‘Freedom Fighters: The Ray’ with New Videos

The CW has released three videos for Freedom Fighters: The Ray, the newest animated series to arrive on CW Seed.

The first video serves as a sort of short promo, using footage that was mostly revealed in the series’ first trailer. For those who didn’t see the Arrowverse‘s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, it sets up the general premise of that Earth, and that Ray Terrill/The Ray (Russell Tovey) is here to help save it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second video provides another new look at the series, as well as an interview with Freedom Fighters, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim.

“This is our first superpowered gay superhero.” Guggenheim explains in the video. “It is a story about the Ray from Earth-1 getting these crazy powers. [He’s learning how to use them responsibly, [but] spoiler alert – he doesn’t often use them responsibly.”

The third video features an extended scene from Freedom Fighters first episode, which shows a fight scene between the Earth-X versions of The Ray and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin). In a way, there’s a bit of kismet to that fight scene, considering the fact that The Flash was an inspiration for Tovey’s performance.

“I’m a big fan of The Flash, the show.” Tovey told ComicBook.com. “Grant Gustin is just the nicest guy; he was the first guy to come up to me and welcome me onto the set. He’s so much fun and lovely, and I’m such a fan of his as an actor, and I love The Flash, so tonally I knew where I wanted to pitch my performance. And I wanted to, you know, the scripts are so good, the writing’s so good, and they know their world so well. And I wanted to honor that. And I wanted to just to make sure that he fit in straight away.”

The first six episodes of Freedom Fighters: The Ray are now available on CW Seed.