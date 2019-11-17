Friends Star Matthew Perry Shares Joker Meme About Chandler

Joker, the latest DC movie from Warner Bros., was released last month and has set tons of records. First, it broke many October records before beating Deadpool to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, and it was revealed yesterday that the movie will soon be the first R-rated movie in box office history to earn $1 billion. The movie is still a hot topic on social media with plenty of fun content and memes floating around. The latest person to share a Joker meme to Twitter was Matthew Perry, the actor best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends. Perry shared a side-by-side of his beloved character dancing just like Arthur Curry does in the new movie.

“You’re welcome,” Perry wrote.

“Sorry I don’t know who made the image, but bravo,” he added.

Some people chimed in with more apt comparisons:

Joker stole all his moves from Chandler Bing pic.twitter.com/GKSoM6EOxs — Oldreruns (@oldreruns) November 16, 2019

Joker was met with mostly positive reviews when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it earned the festival’s top prize. However, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score dropped down to 78% once it was screened again at the Toronto International Film Festival, and now it’s reached 69%. Despite the mixed reviews from critics, the audience score remains fairly high. Comicbook.com’s own Brandon Davis loved the film, calling it an “insane masterpiece.” You can read the full review here.

Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler.

Joker is still playing in select theaters. Other upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.