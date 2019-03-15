Funko’s ECCC Exclusive DC Comics Mister Mxyzptlk Pop Figure Launches Today

In our opinion, one of the best Pop figures that Funko unveiled for Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) 2019 is the DC Super Heroes #267 Mister Mxyzptlk. Before we tell you exactly when and where you can score this figure, know that the name is generally pronounced as “Mix-Yez-PITTLE-ik”, though there have been several other interpretations. “Mix-ill-plick” is another popular choice. Whichever pronunciation you choose, make sure to stand at least five feet away from another person in order to avoid drenching them in spit.

Okay, down to business. The Mister Mxyzptlk figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that will be available right here starting at 9am PST / 12pm EST today, March 15th (the page will be empty until then). You can find details on the rest of Funko’s ECCC 2019 lineup right here, though it appears that fans stayed up late last night to scoop up the best stuff. The Mxyzptlk figure is one of the last ECCC Pop figures standing, so jump on it while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the uninitiated, Mister Mxyzptlk is a DC Comics villain that first appeared in the September 1944 issue of Superman (#30). He’s a prankster from the 5th dimension that has the power to warp reality and bypass the physical laws of our own 3rd dimension. These powers make him one of Superman’s most dangerous enemies, though tricking him into saying his own name backwards “kulp-ti-Mix-im” used to be enough to banish Mister Mxyzptlk back to the 5th dimension for 90 days. However, this weakness was eliminated after the Crisis on Infinite Earths reboot.

Again, if you want to check out the rest of Funko’s ECCC Pop figure lineup, head on over to our master list. Naturally, if there are any Pop figures you missed, you can always grab them on eBay if you’re willing to pay the markups.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.