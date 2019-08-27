Funko’s Exclusive Jokerized Batman Pop Figure Arrives Today

Funko’s latest spin on the Jokerized Batman theme is this graffiti-splattered Entertainment Earth exclusive Pop that’s based on a limited edition SDCC exclusive Batman v Superman figure that Jakks Pacific released back in 2016. If you want to get your hands on the Pop figure, here’s what you need to know…

The Batman 80th Anniversary #292 Jokerized Batman Funko Pop will be available to order right here starting at 12pm EST (9am PST) today, August 27th. UPDATE: Demand for the Pop is crushing the site at launch. Keep checking back in. If you don’t have Funko’s other Batman Joker figures, you can still get the SDCC exclusive Suicide Squad Funko Pop on eBay here and the Loot Crate exclusive Pop on eBay here. The Batman v Superman exclusive figure upon which the new Funko Pop is based can also be ordered on eBay here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, former Batman Val Kilmer got a new Funko Pop last week based on his incredible performance as Doc Holliday in 1993’s Tombstone. Funko knows that Doc is everyone’s huckleberry so they went ahead and made three different Pop figure versions of him. The first is available to pre-order right here alongside Wyatt Earp, Morgan Earp, and Virgil Earp. Shipping for all of those figures is slated for February.

The other two Doc Holliday Funko Pops are exclusives. The first version is based on the cup spinning scene with Johnny Ringo. That will be heading to Target. Walmart will get a version of Doc holding two pistols from the O.K Corral scene. Both of those figures should arrive in their respective stores towards the end of the year.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.