Funko’s Batman and Batgirl Cereals Have Pop Figure Prizes Inside

Earlier this month, Funko kicked off their FunkO’s cereal line, which consists of brightly colored, sugary O’s with Pocket Pop figure prizes inside the box. In other words, everything the body needs. Today they’re launching the most coveted and collectible FunkO’s cereals to date. Introducing FunkO’s Batman and Batgirl Pop cereals!

The Batman FunkO’s cereal features blue multigrain O’s with a Batman Pocket Pop figure prize. The Batgirl cereal is purple and comes with her own Pocket Pop. You can pre-order the Batman cereal here and the Batgirl cereal here for $9.99 each with shipping slated for August. These cereals are exclusive to Entertainment Earth, so you won’t be able to find them anywhere else. Funko has also added to the original lineup of six cereals with a Pennywise IT version that’s only available right here at Hot Topic.

As for the rest of the FunkO’s cereal lineup, you can find Mega Man and Cuphead Devil FunkO’s at GameStop, Cuphead & Mugman FunkO’s at Hot Topic, Freddy FunkO’s through Funko, Nightmare On Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger FunkO’s and Friday the 13th’s Jason FunkO’s at FYE, and The Lord of the Rings FunkO’s featuring Gollum at BoxLunch.

On a related note, San Diego Comic-Con 2018 is behind us, and now that the dust has settled we can confirm that the only Entertainment Earth Funko Pop SDCC exclusive left standing is the Batman: The Video Game 8-Bit Pop figure, which is available to order here.

The purple and blue color scheme of the Batman Video Game Deco 8-Bit Pop! figure is based on Batman’s appearance in Batman: The Video Game, which hit the Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1990. Reserve one for your collection while you can. Shipping is slated for August.

On the Marvel side of things, Funko recently announced a new line of shiny and chrome Pop figures to commemorate the first ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The very first wave of shiny gold Pop figure Marvel heroes in the Marvel Studios 10th anniversary lineup are available to pre-order here with shipping slated for September. The lineup includes Iron Man, Loki, Dancing Groot, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Gamora, Black Panther, and Ant-Man. Look for a Star-Lord exclusive to hit Box Lunch in the August / September timeframe.

