DC Announces G. Willow Wilson as New Wonder Woman Writer

DC Comics made a big announcement about the Wonder Woman ongoing series today. Writer G. Willow Wilson will be taking over the title this fall.

Wilson, who has won several major awards including the Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story in 2015, is well-known to many Marvel fans as the co-creator of Kamala Khan Ms. Marvel, whose ongoing series Ms. Marvel she also writes.

Willow’s taking over of Wonder Woman marks her return to DC. She previously created Cairo and Air for DC’s Vertigo imprint. She has also written Superman, Vixen and The Outsiders for DC as well and while Wilson isn’t leaving her writing duties on Marvel’s Ms. Marvel, she said in a statement that she is “delighted” to be working with DC again, particularly on Wonder Woman

“I’m delighted to be writing such an iconic character as Wonder Woman and to be working with DC once again,” Wilson said. “With more than 75 years of history, Wonder Woman has a wealth of backstory and drama to draw from, and I look forward to putting a spin on Diana and her supporting cast that’s both new, yet familiar. It’ll be a challenge to do her justice, but I like a challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

Wilson’s run will kick off this November joined with artist Cary Nord. Her debut arc, “The Just War,” will see Wonder Woman heading to Eastern Europe to help Steve Trevor whose unit has gone missing only for her to run into Ares, the God of War whose strange interest in the situation raises a number of question for Wonder Woman — especially the fate of her homeland, Themyscira.

According to DC publisher Dan DiDio, Wilson’s return to DC presents an “incredible opportunity” for the series.

“Willow’s return to DC to write Wonder Woman is an incredible opportunity for us, and we couldn’t be more excited,” DiDio said. “Keeping our core audience engaged requires having the best storytellers around, and she’s definitely a great addition to our current list of writing talent.



Wilson and Nord’s first issue, Wonder Woman #58, is set to go on sale November 14th.