Gal Gadot Thanks ‘Justice League’ Fans

Justice League is finally in theaters, and Wonder Woman wants fans to know how much she appreciates them.

Gal Gadot reprises the role of Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman in Justice League and gave a big shoutout to the fans who have supported her and the team along the way.

“Thank you, thank you for your support! I’ve been reading your posts and seeing the photos in the theaters, and ticket stubs! You are the best fans! @justiceleaguewb,” Gadot said.

Wonder Woman continues to be Warner Bros. shining jewel in the DC movies crown, and many expected there to be some fall off from that film’s fantastic box office performance. That said, not many expected as big of a drop, but the film still has many weeks ahead before the race is called.

Thus far Justice League has brought in over $93 million at the domestic box office, which is under Wonder Woman, Batman v Superman, and Suicide Squad. It did better overseas though, rounding up to a worldwide total of over $278 million.

That ranks above Suicide Squad’s $271 million opening and Wonder Woman’s $228 million opening, but far below Batman V Superman’s $422 million. It’s a disappointment from a domestic standpoint, but overall it is right in the middle somewhere.

As for the film itself, Wonder Woman is a big part of forming the team in the first place, a task she shares with Batman. The characters are very different, but they have a few important things in common.

“I think that both of them are very alpha-type,” Gadot told SFX Magazine. “Both of them deal with their past and both of them will do everything to make a better world and fight crime and fight evil. So we share a lot in common. It’s like yin and yang. They work well together. He has everything that she doesn’t, she has everything that he doesn’t, and they work for the same cause…She’s warmer and more loving and open, and he’s more sophisticated.”

You can judge the movie for yourself, as Justice League is now in theaters.